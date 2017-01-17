Cayman Enterprise City announces conference

Cayman Enterprise City and the Internet Marketing Association will host the Impact Cayman 17 conference from April 26-28 at the Kimpton Seafire Resort and Spa on Seven Mile Beach.

“We are gearing up for another impressive experience,” said Charlie Kirkconnell, chief executive of CEC. “The IMA team is working around the clock leveraging their contacts in the tech world to secure world-class content and a great lineup of keynote speakers for this event.”

In addition to showcasing Cayman, the conference offers local business leaders, entrepreneurs and marketers the opportunity to learn about the latest trends in the tech industry from businesses such as IBM, Cision and Radius, a press release states.

The conference opens with a full day of events, followed by dinner under the stars on Seven Mile Beach. The second day will feature a “thought-leaders” breakfast where attendees will hear from global experts about the latest trends in virtual reality, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, business intelligence, predictive analytics, digital marketing trends and what motivates millennials.

Jeanniey Mullen, head of the new IMA Women’s Leaders Group and chief marketing officer at Mercer, an HR consulting firm, will host a global women’s leaders panel.

Evite CEO Victor Cho, head of IMA’s Business Influencers Group, will moderate a panel of experts.

A new “Startup Battlefield” contest, will feature successful venture capitalists judging tech pitches at the conference. The organizers said locals will be able to join international startups in the competition for investors. Entry details will be published soon, organizers said in a press release.

Sinan Kanatsiz, IMA chairman, said, “Blending intelligent thought leaders with human interest stories is the right blend for success. We plan to bring that back to Cayman in April.”