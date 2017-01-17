CIMA confirms head of Banking Supervision

The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority has confirmed Gloria Glidden as head of Banking Supervision as of Jan. 1, following her role as acting head of the division.

In her official capacity, she will continue to provide supervision of both international and commercial banks and trusts, the development bank, as well as money services businesses, building societies and cooperative societies in the Cayman Islands.

Mrs. Glidden joined the authority on Oct. 1, 2012 as deputy head of the Investments and Securities Division, overseeing the licensing, regulation and supervision of mutual funds, mutual fund administrators and entities conducting securities and investment business under the Securities Investment Business Law and the Mutual Funds Law.

On March 31, 2014, she transitioned to the Banking Supervision Division, where she has been engaged in a range of domestic and international initiatives as well as managing the day-to-day operations of the division.

She has also participated on behalf of the authority in international forums, including regulatory and industry seminars, both locally and abroad.

Mrs. Glidden is a certified public accountant with 18 years’ post-qualification experience in finance and accounting spanning various fields such as auditing, utilities, telecommunications, financial services and hedge fund administration. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Illinois CPA Society and the Cayman Islands Institute of Professional Accountants.