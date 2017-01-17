IRG joins global commercial real estate network

International Realty Group has joined NAI Global, a global network of owner-operated commercial real estate brokerage firms.

IRG broker/owner Jeremy Hurst said the commercial real estate market in the Cayman Islands continues to be attractive and is drawing businesses from outside the local market.

“By becoming part of the dynamic NAI Global network, we have an even better opportunity to improve the way we do business and serve our clients. We have developed unparalleled relationships with investors, and joining NAI Global propels our reach to a new level,” Mr. Hurst said.

IRG’s commercial property division will be co-branded as NAI Cayman.

“We are delighted to have Jeremy represent NAI Global in the Cayman Islands and offer NAI Global Members and their clients access to this market,” said Jay Olshonsky, president of NAI Global.

“Jeremy and his team are deeply entrenched in the local market, and their knowledge, track record and ability to drive business are just a few of the many qualities that appealed to us as we sought to expand our capabilities in the Caribbean and Latin American Region.”

Founded in 1978, NAI Global has more than 375 offices in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific, with more than 6,700 local market professionals managing over 380 million square feet of property.