IRG, International Realty Group, was presented with the award for Best Real Estate Agency Website in the Caribbean at the Americas Property Awards 2016.

The International Property Awards are judged by an independent panel of 70 industry experts. They consider design, quality, service, innovation, originality and commitment to sustainability when making their decision.

The judging panel is chaired by Lord Caithness, Lord Best and Lord Liverpool, members of the U.K. House of Lords.

IRG worked with web developer Netclues to produce its real estate website.