Collas Crill to speak at NAFER conference in Cayman

Collas Crill continues its support of the National Association of Federal Equity Receivers (NAFER) by speaking at its inaugural Cayman Insolvency and Asset Recovery Conference on Feb. 8.

The event at the Westin resort will feature speakers Stephen Leontsinis, head of dispute resolution in the Cayman Islands, and senior associate Simon Hurry.

They will be joined by David Griffin, senior managing director of FTI Consulting’s corporate finance and restructuring practice in the Cayman Islands, to discuss the legislative framework governing the liquidation regime in the Cayman Islands and the assistance available to foreign office holders.

The conference will also feature other professional panel sessions to address key issues such as the recognition and enforcement of foreign judgments in the Cayman Islands and how Cayman liquidators can approach dealing with assets based in the United States.