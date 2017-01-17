Calderwood expands with appointment of Casey McDonald

Cayman Islands fund governance firm Calderwood has appointed Casey McDonald, who joins the firm as a principal and will provide independent director services.

Mr. McDonald spent more than 15 years with KPMG, working in Canada, the Cayman Islands, London and the British Virgin Islands, where he led KPMG’s advisory practice and co-managed the office. More recently, he was managing director of the Cayman Islands office of a boutique insolvency and fraud investigation firm.

Calderwood, launched in June 2016, provides independent directors to investment funds and other fund governance solutions.

“We are delighted to welcome Casey to the Calderwood team and we are extremely excited about our prospects for 2017, given the incredible reception we received to our launch last year,” said Calderwood co-founder Ronan Guilfoyle. “Although fewer funds are being established in the current climate, we have seen a notable increase in demand for experienced independent directors with a proven track record and low relationships, as investors continue to demand higher standards of fund governance.”