Calderwood appoints new independent director

Cayman Islands fund governance and compliance firm Calderwood has expanded its senior team with the appointment of Charles Thomas as an independent director.

Thomas joins Calderwood from the Maples Group where he was a senior vice president in the firm’s Fund Fiduciary team. He is a member of various alternative investment fund boards, including fund of funds, hedge funds, private equity funds and segregated portfolio companies.

Having joined the Maples Group in 2010, Thomas previously worked with Butterfield Fulcrum Group (Cayman) Limited, managing the fund of funds group and responsible for a team administering over US$15 billion in assets under administration. Before that he worked for Merchant Investors Assurance Company in the UK and has held various senior fund accounting positions.

“We are delighted to welcome someone of Charles’ calibre to Calderwood, and his long-standing expertise in alternative investments will be of great benefit to our clients as we continue to grow,” said Ronan Guilfoyle, co-founder of Calderwood.

“I am extremely pleased to join the Calderwood team at such an exciting juncture in the firm’s growth, which coincides with a period of significant regulatory change in the global investment fund sector,” Thomas said.

Calderwood has grown to seven people, with more than 150 manager relationships. The firm recently opened an office in Asia, to provide directorship and compliance services in Asian time zones.