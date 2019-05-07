SMP Group supports Feed our Future bike ride

SMP Partners’ Cayman Islands office supported the 2019 Feed Our Future Century Ride in April, which raised vital funds for the charity. All funds raised went directly to Feed Our Future’s meal programme, which provides more than 200 free school meals to children or families in need in our community.

The fifth annual charity ride took more than 90 cyclists on a 100 mile-route around the island, starting and ending at Ristorante Pappagallo in West Bay. SMP Partners staff manned a refreshment stand at the halfway stage of the route at Rum Point.

Stephen Turner, CEO of SMP Partners in the Caribbean, said, “Feed our Future is such an important local charity and we’re delighted to continue our support as it works to eliminate childhood hunger in Cayman. This year’s bike ride was another great community event which brought people from across the island together.

“We were very impressed with the cyclists as they tackled the 100-mile bike ride and thoroughly enjoyed providing some words of encouragement and well-needed refreshments at the halfway point,” he added.

Stacey VanDevelde of Feed our Future said the charity exists to fund nutritionally-balanced school meals for children in need in Cayman. The funds raised in this year’s Century Ride will fund about 500 school meals.

“This would not be possible without the generosity of local firms like SMP. We’re so grateful to all of our partners, sponsors and supporters who all play an integral role in our continued success,” she said.