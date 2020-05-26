Zest delivers meals to help Feed Our Future

Restaurants, food-service companies, volunteers and private citizens continue to donate food to charities and people in need during this unprecedented time.

With demand growing for assistance, anyone lending a helping hand is very welcome.

Last Friday, Zest Meals – in collaboration with Progressive Distributors and Foster Group – donated 178 healthful meal kits (356 portions) to the Feed Our Future charity. Kits were distributed through several schools, from George Town to Bodden Town, to families in need.

With monetary donations from its loyal ‘Zest Chefs’ and customers, Zest was able to provide a ready-to-cook bolognese bake. The company promotes the joy of cooking by providing meal kits with all the ingredients clients need to enjoy a meal together at home.

“The drive for the Feed Our Future meal kits is near and dear to our hearts and part of our ethos at Zest,” said Maureen Cubbon, chef and partner at Zest Meals. “We plan to continue this collaboration while collecting donations and providing kits until children are back at school and can resume some sense of normalcy around food security.”

Zest is a local meal-kit delivery business that offers delicious and healthful meals in Cayman. The company does all the work, so customers don’t have to worry about shopping or planning. There is also minimal waste at the end of the meal.

Zest’s kits are packed with love, with careful consideration of ingredients, and there are several tasty options to choose from, including vegan and gluten-free.

To contribute to the Zest and Feed Our Future initiative, visit www.zestmeals.ky or email [email protected]