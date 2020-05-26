Heineken Happy Hours to feature Bob Moseley and DJ Lora

An eclectic mix of music offers something for everyone

By
Vicki Wheaton
-
Bob Moseley will be entertaining audiences on Wednesday.

Get ready for another terrific week of music on the Cayman Compass Facebook page, with local legendary musician and singer, Bob Moseley, performing on Wednesday, and the talented DJ Lora covering happy hour on Friday. Each performance starts at 5pm.

The Heineken Happy Hour brings Cayman to the world through music, with people tuning in from the likes of the US, Canada, Africa, Australia and Brazil.

Bob Moseley
Moseley has been playing music in Cayman for decades, favouring classics and country music. You may have seen him with bands Gone Country; Red, White and Blues; and Dr. Bob’s Experiment.

He has played for numerous concerts, private events and charity fundraisers. See why he deserves to walk with a big hat this Wednesday.

DJ Lora brings her mad skills to the Heineken Happy Hour on Friday.

DJ Lora

The daughter of a jazz musician and a James Brown and opera fanatic, Laura Elliott, otherwise known as DJ Lora, was born in Durban, South Africa when rock and metal ruled the airwaves. Her own deep house tracks are an eclectic melting pot of layered, Latin-tinged arrangements and soulful vocals, capped off with a rock sensibility.
She has had the privilege of being the support DJ for many incredible bands over the years, such as The Chainsmokers, The Eagles, Courtney Love, The Kaiser Chiefs, Elle Goulding, Tom Jones, Chrissie Hynde, Will Young, M People, Duran Duran and Eric Clapton.
Fans can tip online at www.eventpro.ky/heineken-happy-hour.

