Heineken Happy Hours to feature Bob Moseley and DJ Lora

Get ready for another terrific week of music on the Cayman Compass Facebook page, with local legendary musician and singer, Bob Moseley, performing on Wednesday, and the talented DJ Lora covering happy hour on Friday. Each performance starts at 5pm.
The Heineken Happy Hour brings Cayman to the world through music, with people tuning in from the likes of the US, Canada, Africa, Australia and Brazil.
Bob Moseley
Moseley has been playing music in Cayman for decades, favouring classics and country music. You may have seen him with bands Gone Country; Red, White and Blues; and Dr. Bob’s Experiment.
He has played for numerous concerts, private events and charity fundraisers. See why he deserves to walk with a big hat this Wednesday.
DJ Lora
