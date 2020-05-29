Heineken Happy Hour: DJ Lora

Please support our local musicians with an online tip
The daughter of a jazz musician and a James Brown and opera fanatic, Laura Elliott, otherwise known as DJ Lora, was born in Durban, South Africa when rock and metal ruled the airwaves. Her own deep house tracks are an eclectic melting pot of layered, Latin-tinged arrangements and soulful vocals, capped off with a rock sensibility.
She has had the privilege of being the support DJ for many incredible bands over the years, such as The Chainsmokers, The Eagles, Courtney Love, The Kaiser Chiefs, Elle Goulding, Tom Jones, Chrissie Hynde, Will Young, M People, Duran Duran and Eric Clapton.
