Application deadlines near for help for expat workers

Two government ministries issued statements this week advising that Sunday is the deadline for the receipt of applications from expat workers who need assistance in Cayman.

The Ministry of Community Affairs issued a statement Thursday saying that the deadline for unemployed work-permit holders to submit applications for food vouchers is Sunday, 31 May.

The statement noted that that “services as needed may be extended into June only on applications received up to 31 May”.

The government programme supplies a one-off $150 food voucher to eligible non-Caymanian work-permit holders who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19.

For more information on the food vouchers, contact 244-8000 or email [email protected] Forms can be found here.

The Ministry of Tourism also noted that displaced tourism employees have until 11:59pm on Sunday, 31 May, to register with the ministry.

Tourism employees are asked to complete the online registration form available at tourismregistration.ourcayman.ky.

The information on the form will be used by the Ministry of Tourism to “establish a needs registry for review of necessary support for the sector”, according to a statement from the ministry.

Only those who register by 31 May will be included for consideration of support, the statement noted.