The Economics and Statistics Office earlier this year released its COVID-19 passenger departure survey report. In it, the ESO breaks down Cayman’s population as of June. It also details who left Cayman on emergency flights during the pandemic.

As we approach the end of the year, we wanted to take a look at who left, who stayed and what Cayman looks like heading into 2021.

Since the closure of the airports, from 23 March to the end of August, 6,895 persons departed the islands. Of this number, some 4,460 were residents (Caymanians, Permanent Residents, Work Permit holders and their dependents) and 2,435 were visitors.

The passenger departure survey began in May at Owen Roberts International Airport, with the goal of interviewing as many passengers as possible embarking on scheduled flights organized by the government. A total of 4,410 persons were interviewed between the period 1 May and 31 August, of which 3,883 (88%) were residents, while visitors accounted for the remaining 524 (12%).

Of the 2,815 people surveyed who were employed in Cayman before leaving, most (37.1%) worked in the accommodation and food service industries, 8.2% were involved in household activities like domestic helpers and gardeners, 5.4% were in construction and 5.1% in transportation and storage.



The majority of residents (93.1%) who exited the Cayman Islands during the survey period

resided in the three largest districts of George Town (57.5%), West Bay (24.8%), and Bodden Town (10.8%)



The number of residents with rented accommodation who departed the Cayman Islands was 2,372, or 65.5 percent of total dwelling ownership, while another 1,063 persons or 29.4 percent owned accommodation with or without a mortgage.



The vast majority of persons leaving the Cayman Islands plan to return, with approximately 85% of persons surveyed expressing their interest in returning.