BREAKING: Bush won’t serve jail time for assault

Speaker of the House McKeeva Bush will not serve jail time after being convicted of disorderly conduct and assault charges stemming from an incident earlier this year where Bush physically assaulted a female staff member at a West Bay Road bar.

Bush, who previously pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and two of the three counts of common assault charges against him, on Monday was convicted of the first count as well.

Magistrate Kirsty-Ann Gunn sentenced Bush to two months imprisonment for each of the assault charges suspended for two years, meaning Bush will not serve prison time as long as certain conditions from the court are met.

Bush previously pleaded not guilty to the first count – the most serious count – that charges Bush grabbed the woman by her hair and punched her in the face several times.

Bush was ordered to adhere to a curfew of 6pm to 6am, Monday through Sunday for the next two months and must pay a $700 fine to the court and roughly $4,000 in compensation to the victim for medical expenses and emotional distress.

Bush, through his attorney, declined comment when asked by the Compass outside the courthouse.

