UPDATE: Hearing underway after prosecution denies Bush’s guilty pleas

A Summary Court hearing began Thursday after Speaker of the House McKeeva Bush pleaded guilty to three of four charges levied against him stemming from a February incident in which he was accused of assaulting a woman at a West Bay Road beach bar.

Bush appeared in Summary Court and pleaded guilty to two counts of common assault and one count of disorderly conduct. He did not, however, plead guilty to count one, which alleges that he grabbed the woman by her hair and punched her.

Director of Public Prosecution Patrick Moran, who represents the Crown in the trial, told Magistrate Kirsty-Ann Gunn, “If it is to be submitted by the defence, that the Court should not rely on the facts of Count 1 at sentencing, then the Crown does not find the pleas acceptable.”

A trial on the case was originally scheduled for 7 Dec. after Bush initially pleaded not guilty to all charges levied against him.

Thursday’s hearing is expected only to focus on count one. Bush’s defence team told the court they neither accept nor deny the allegations relating to this charge because it was not captured on CCTV footage.

“The overall picture that has been painted is that my client went there like a raving mad man and beat somebody up,” Bush’s attorney, Michael Alberga, told the court. “But that is not the case and the video will show this.”

The other three counts – to which Bush pleaded guilty Thursday morning – are not expected to be addressed and may be accepted by prosecutors depending on the court’s decision regarding count one.

Bush was arrested over the alleged assault on a member of the bar staff on 21 Feb. at Coral Beach bar. The assault charges allege that Bush grabbed the woman by her hair, hit her on the head and threw bus tubs at her. The charge of drunk and disorderly conduct alleges that Bush acted in a drunken manner and then failed to leave the premises when asked.

