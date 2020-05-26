Can Cayman reopen using masks and social distancing?

My wife and I visited your wonderful island one year ago. We fell in love with Grand Cayman and by the time we left we were owners in one of your spectacular beach communities.

Looking at the difficult situation caused by COVID-19, I can see the efforts of the government to protect the island and the people. I would like to offer an observation of what is happening.

The approximate population is 63,000 people. The number of COVID cases is 134. The number of deaths is one. The percentage of the population who have been infected with the virus is 0.2%.

The major means of prevention of the disease is keeping a distance between individuals of six feet.

I have one question about what could keep your people earning a living. Does the loss of one [person] to the disease warrant the severity of efforts toward safety? Could insisting on masks and distancing while in public be adequate to keep people safe while allowing a safe environment for commerce to continue at a more normal rate?

I will admit that I am aching to return to your wonderful island and would love to see that possible soon.

James Troxler