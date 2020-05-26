3 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported

Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee has reported that three more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cayman.

The latest results come from a batch of 414 tests which have been completed over the last 24 hours through the ongoing screening programme.

Lee said the latest positive results are likely to be community acquired. Contact tracing has begun for these.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 137. Of those, 63 have recovered, 73 are active and one has died.

In a Facebook posting on Tuesday, Governor Martyn Roper said the extensive testing has placed the Cayman Islands sixth in the world in terms of the number of tests per head of population, which he described as a “significant achievement”.

The widespread screening is putting Cayman “in a better position than many other countries to take evidence-based decisions on further easing of restrictions, closely aligned with Dr. Lee’s medical advice”, the governor said.

He added that the screening of front-line staff was now largely focussed on the construction sector as building sites reopen throughout Cayman.

He said, “Lots of discussion [is] underway about how we move safely from suppression level 3 (moderate) to suppression level 2 (minimal suppression) at [the] beginning of next week. We will make announcements on Friday, but we want to open up even more of the local economy provided the test results continue to go well.”

The governor said that, for foreseeable future, “we will all have to practise social distancing, undertake basic hygiene and wear masks in public places”.

The Ministry of Health statement noted that the Health Services Authority testing laboratory would have a scheduled maintenance day later this week.