Lions Club honours DEH staff

In recognition of the efforts of Department of Environmental Health employees, who are often up at the crack of dawn fulfilling their duties, the Lions Club of Grand Cayman on Tuesday delivered groceries to the staff.

“I don’t think they have been recognised often enough. They are special, they work really hard,” said Shanna Bodden, head of the Lions Club pantry.

Bodden delivered 25 bags of groceries to DEH staff as the club’s way of thanking the essential workers for their service and commitment to duty.

She said she was very happy the club could help bring some smiles to the workers whose contributions to Cayman are often overlooked.

“This is something that I love to do but always did it under cover, but through the Lions Pantry I see more of my people in need and recognise the need to help them,” she said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also impacted thousands of workers in Cayman, many of whom have been left struggling to feed their families following the closure of local borders.

The Lions Club of Grand Cayman, like many other charity organisations on island, has stepped up to help those in need.

Last week, the club donated $12,000 worth of food vouchers to the Department of Children and Family Services.