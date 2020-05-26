Savannah Post Office will reopen this week, to serve residents in the eastern districts.

Starting tomorrow (27 May), it will be open to the public every Wednesday and Thursday, from 9am to 3pm.

The ‘letter day’ system will operate at the post office, meaning people with surnames or businesses beginning with A-K can visit on Wednesdays, and those with L-Z on Thursdays.

The Savannah location will be the second post office to reopen since the COVID-19 crisis began. The Airport Post Office reopened last month.

According to a government press release, both post offices can handle domestic mail service, outgoing mail service to the US, sale of stamps, post box-rental payments, and utility-bill payments for the Water Authority, CUC and Logic.

The Cayman Islands Postal Service plans to reopen the West Bay Post Office from 3 June, also operating on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Customers are required to wear face masks and stay six feet away from other people while inside all post offices.