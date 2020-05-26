Customs and Border Control officer tests positive for COVID

A Customs and Border Control officer has tested positive for COVID-19, the agency confirmed Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by CBC, the employee is now in isolation and the Public Health Department has commenced contact tracing.

“We pray that our colleague will remain in good health and will test negative at the end of the two-week period of isolation”, CBC Director Charles Clifford said in the statement.

The CBC statement said the need for further testing or isolation would be determined once the risk assessment is completed.

So far, more than 120 CBC officers and employees have been tested for COVID-19, and testing continues.

“CBC’s policy is to sanitize the work area of an employee that has tested positive for COVID-19 immediately after notification of a positive result,” the department said in the statement.

As of Monday, Cayman had 134 confirmed cases of COVID-19, from a total of 9,401 tests.

The CBC is not the first enforcement agency to have staff test positive for the virus. Last week, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service confirmed that two of its uniformed officers had contracted the coronavirus.