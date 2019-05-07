Yello hosts digital marketing conference

The second annual Yello Digicon will feature five international marketing speakers on Monday, May 27, at the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort.

Organisers said the industry experts will share advice on how to maximise returns on investment, and identify the digital marketing and social media investments that will increase conversion and drive customer retention.

Amongst the headliners at Yello Digicon will be Brad Peterson, senior vice president of Global Business Development, Matchcraft; Sterling McKinley, digital marketing speaker and strategist; Chris Bryant, creative director of Empire Studios; Lisa Pierson, lead conversion copywriter, Copy Hackers Agency; and Andrew Leonard, digital marketing specialist from one of the big four tech companies unveiled at the conference.

“We are pleased to present at Yello Digicon 2019, some of the best digital marketing minds who will be sharing a wealth knowledge to help local businesses deliver breakthrough results and power their marketing strategy,” said Melanie Shambaugh, Yello Media Group’s marketing manager.

“Yello Digicon provides local business with the opportunity to learn how to build their awareness, expand their online reach, generate new business and [seize] new opportunities,” she added.