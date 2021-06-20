Marriott appoints former Ritz-Carlton manager

Hermes Cuello, the former hotel manager at The Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman, has been appointed as the new general manager of the Grand Cayman Marriott.

Cuello has 23 years of experience in the hospitality and tourism industry, especially in luxury resorts operations. While at The Ritz-Carlton, the hotel achieved a Forbes 5-Star rating for the first time and record financial performances in 2017, 2018 and 2019, the Marriott said in a press release.

He moved first to Grand Cayman as part of the opening team of the Ritz-Carlton in 2005 and became the Director of Rooms Operations at the Marriott from 2008 to 2011 before moving back to the island in 2017.

As the new general manager, his main focus is getting the hotel ready to accommodate and host international guests when the borders re-open. This includes a major push to recruit Caymanians and training them to the highest levels of customer service, the Grand Cayman Marriott said.

Cuello said, “I look forward to growing the leadership team and starting a new chapter of the [hotel].”

He said the Grand Cayman Marriott had done “a phenomenal job” in re-inventing its offerings to stay relevant in the market.

Cuello said he had always been an advocate of the Cayman Islands as a luxury destination.

“This will be the case even more so as the world opens up after the COVID pandemic. With high vaccination rates and one of the best standards of living in the Caribbean, citizens from around the world will come not only to visit us, but many will also invest to live here,” he said.

“There is a huge opportunity for not only the hotels but the hospitality industry as a whole to realise its full potential and be more successful than ever.”