Christina Frank describes it as Caribbean tradition meets modern farmhouse, with a touch of vintage vibe.

It’s this blend of styles, a mix of old and new, that make this Lalique Point home in Crystal Harbour both unexpected and utterly inviting.

“We really wanted to build a house inspired by traditional Caribbean architecture,” says Christina, an interior designer who recently launched her own design firm in Cayman, Christina Noel Interiors.

Designed by Trio Architecture, the 7,800-square-foot home has five bedrooms, five full baths and two half-baths, with a separate residence that includes a private guest room and games room.

The home’s interior balances a formal feel with comfort and practicality for the family of five, which includes husband Charles and the couple’s three sons, aged 10, 8 and 5.

It is bright, fresh and open, with the great room incorporating kitchen, dining and living areas. The neutral palette is complemented by wood elements, including shiplap panelling that adds texture and interest to the walls.

“Because we have a more open floor plan, the spaces are large. I felt panelling would help warm the spaces up and provide a more finished look,” says Christina.

Vintage elements are also incorporated throughout, including lamps, rugs and runners.

“I have a love of antiques, and love interiors that have a good mix of old and new,” she says.

The master bedroom is a welcoming oasis.

“Similar to the great room, I wanted a very neutral space that feels bright and fresh but also very comfortable,” says Christina. “The bathroom is one of my favourite spaces in our house. I love the old-world terracotta tile mixed with the limed oak and vintage rug.”

Statement wallpaper

The children’s bedrooms are designed to reflect their personalities and interests, including statement wallpaper in two of the rooms.

The print in the mudroom vestibule features a modern toile of cities around the world.

“This is a space the kids come in and out of every day,” says Christina. “I chose this print so they would get a daily reminder of all the places in the world they can go visit.”

The interior of the second home is decidedly different, most notably the dark palette of the games room, a touch requested by Charles.

“We decided on a very dark blue, almost black,” says Christina. “I thought it would be a little more interesting than a true navy.”

An executive for a tech company, Charles’ work brought the family to Cayman in 2010, a big contrast from their previous environs of the bustling streetscapes of New York City.

For their island home, Christina says outdoor living was a key consideration.

“During the weekends, we spend a lot of time outside in our garden and we eat many of our meals on the patio,” she says. “I have my coffee there every morning. The patio is really the heart of the home.”