Island Roast is firing things up at Beach Deck

Foodies are preparing their palates for some delectable dishes this weekend. Why? Because the Island Roast is back!

Feed Our Future – the organisation focussed on ensuring that the at-risk children of Cayman get nutritious meals – is celebrating its 10th year of a culinary event that features dishes from local chefs and restaurants. It is scheduled for Saturday at The Kimpton Seafire’s Beach Deck venue, starting at 6:30pm, and raises money for this very important cause.

The roast was held at Camana Bay Beach (now Coral Beach) in its earlier years, with chef stations set up under and around the seagrape trees. The Beach Deck continues that Caribbean atmosphere with a wooden deck surrounded by sandy beach and indigenous foliage, completed by a view out over the sea.

As before, delicious fare will be served up by some of Cayman’s best cuisiniers, paired with tropical cocktails and live music. The LionFish band is doing the honours this year, bringing the kind of performance that won it a spot on the KAABOO Cayman schedule in 2019.

Tickets have always sold quickly for the Island Roast, and organisers expect this year to be no exception. Participating vendors include Agua, Andiamo, Calypso Grill, Smokin Bros, Coccoloba, Lobster Pot and Mise En Place. Best of all, shoes are optional.

About Feed Our Future

Feed our Future was established in mid-2011 and is a not-for-profit association with a primary mission of solving childhood hunger and supporting intellectual nourishment in the Cayman Islands. It funds nutritionally-balanced, low-cost or free school meals to children in need in public and private schools. This serves a dual purpose of enriching the learning potential and health of each child and reducing the burden on the community that supports them.

It develops and maintains effective relations with government agencies, schools and other non-profit groups and service providers, working with them to enhance and extend the reach of school meals programmes to those in need or at risk.

| All-inclusive tickets for the Island Roast are $200 per person and can be purchased online at eventpro.ky. Even if you can’t make the event, you can donate to Feed Our Future through the same link. For more information, visit www.feedourfuturecayman.org.