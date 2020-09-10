Each year, the Rotaract Club of Grand Cayman aims to assist up to 200 students through its ‘Ready, Set, Snack!’ project, but this year demand has increased due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the club said.

In a statement issued this week, Rotaract said the number of students in need has increased to more than 500.

Chairwoman of Feed Our Future Cayman, Stacey VanDevelde said in the statement that the organisation is still receiving applications for assistance.

“This partnership has aided Feed Our Future’s work and mission to ensure regular access of food to children of need in our schools,” she said.

More than 11,400 snacks, valued at just over $3,500, were collected in this year’s food drive, as well as monetary donations of just under $2,000, the club said. All the donations were given to Feed Our Future Cayman.

The funds are used to purchase more snacks, meal vouchers for lunch for the children, and store gift cards to assist families who benefit from the programme.

The annual ‘Ready, Set, Snack!’ initiative, which began in 2016 in partnership with Feed Our Future Cayman, seeks donations of healthy snacks from the public to be distributed to schools across Grand Cayman.

Members of the club and Feed Our Future set up donation tables outside Cost-U-Less last month and received support from around 200 donors.

Rotaract Club of Grand Cayman president Kourtneigh-Michelle Nicholson said the club looks forward to continuing this cause, in partnership with Feed Our Future.

“We are so proud of the residents of the Cayman Islands. Every year that we do this food drive for the children, we see an increase in the amount of donations collected and distributed. The Rotaract Club of Grand Cayman would like to thank the people of Cayman for their tremendous generosity,” she said.

Rotaract hosts the snack drive twice annually, during the summer and usually in the spring. For more details on the club’s projects, visit www.rotaractky.org.