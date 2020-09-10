BK Big Fish set for this weekend

Registration is now open for the final two days of the third annual BK Big Fish tournament.

The tournament was postponed mid-event in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release from the organisers.

The remaining two days will take place 12-13 Sept. The tournament aims to raise money for the YMCA of the Cayman Islands.

Click here to register. Participants who registered for the postponed tournament in March are automatically registered but additional boats are eligible to enter for this weekend’s competition.