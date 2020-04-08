RE/MAX Cayman Islands launches ‘In This Together’ campaign

One of the largest real estate companies in Cayman has started a campaign to support local charities.

Organisations such as Feed Our Future, Meals on Wheels and the Cayman Food Bank, among many others, will benefit from the initiative.

RE/MAX has committed to a total injection of $25,000, kicking things off with a $2,500 donation to Meals on Wheels. It has also agreed to further match any donation made to the charity using #INTHISTOGETHERKY up to an additional $2,500. The nonprofit provides free, hot, nutritious meals to seniors, the homebound and the disabled throughout the five districts of Grand Cayman.

“Nearly 300 meals are delivered daily, directly to their homes free of charge,” said Jennifer West, general manager of Meals on Wheels. “Now, more than ever, the most vulnerable in our community continue to be fed, thanks to generous donations [from associations] like RE/MAX Cayman Islands.”

In addition to money pledged by RE/MAX Cayman Islands, all of the RE/MAX agents will also be donating a percentage of their upcoming commissions with a goal of raising an extra $25,000 to boost the overall total to $50,000.

“When faced with a crisis, the one thing the people of the Cayman Islands can be proud of is how we come together as one and today is no different,” said James Bovell, broker/owner at RE/MAX Cayman Islands. “With the developments of the COVID-19 virus raising levels of concerns across the country, it is important now that we come together … as one; that we keep each other safe and that we support each other.”

Kim Lund, broker/owner at RE/MAX Cayman Islands, added, “We encourage everyone who can to make the pledge to join us by posting photos and comments on social media using the hashtag #INTHISTOGETHERKY to share how they are giving back.

“We have donated an initial $25,000 to launch this campaign and 100% of these funds will go directly to local charities. None of these monies were or will be used to market and promote this campaign.”

The website, www.inthistogether.ky, features a blog that will be updated multiple times a day with a variety of stories including:

• New donations

• Donation match campaigns

• Ideas and pledges shared with #INTHISTOGETHERKY

• Good news from the community

• Ideas for staying connected

• Key news stories

• Motivational posts with ideas on how to stay positive and keep moving

• Local business news

• Offers from both businesses and individuals that directly help the community

• Healthy entertainment with fun games