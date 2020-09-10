Cayman’s active COVID-19 cases increased by one Thursday, according to the latest results released by Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee.

This takes the total number of active coronavirus cases to three, after two other new cases were announced on Wednesday. All three cases are asymptomatic.

Lee, in a brief statement on Thursday, said that of the 136 COVID-19 tests carried out since Wednesday, there was one positive result among them.

“The individual is a returning traveller who tested positive as part of routine screening on completion of the mandatory quarantine period and is asymptomatic. They will remain in isolation with their travelling party until they have completed the necessary additional period of isolation,” Lee said in his statement.

Cayman’s current COVID-19 cases stand at 208. Of those, 203 have fully recovered, and there was one death.

So far, 36,483 tests have been conducted locally.

The total number of people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes as required by the medical officer of health, is 315. Those in quarantine in their homes are either people who have reported flu symptoms or are returning travellers who have medical conditions, as well as their household members.

The new positive cases reported on Wednesday and Thursday are the first batch to be reported in three weeks.

Governor Martyn Roper, in addressing Wednesday’s two cases, said they underlined “the need, as Dr. Lee said, for everybody to stay alert. Actually, it’s over nine weeks now since we had any local transmission so that is really good news and this is still a terrific place for our islands to be in.”

However, he reminded that it was “inevitable” that there will be more cases.

“We are far from out of the woods in dealing with this very complicated virus but again I repeat I believe we can have real confidence in our excellent health officials, our strong capacity that we’ve built up as this situation has developed and having conducted over 36,000 tests is something we can be very proud of and it gives us confidence,” he said.

Premier Alden McLaughlin also urged the community, on Wednesday, to continue to exercise caution when interacting with those who are vulnerable, as he said Cayman is not COVID-free, given that new cases were recorded.

“I think it is even more important that we use masks, that we behave safely, and that we distance ourselves with respect to that demographic, which is why the restrictions remain in place for vulnerable areas, like the prisons, rest homes, hospitals and so forth,” McLaughlin said.

He said once the virus is still around there will always be a risk.