Lola SUP Cup event supports animal charity

Whether you are a stand-up paddleboard enthusiast (known as ‘SUP’ in the biz), or just appreciate a good fundraising initiative, you should head to Seven Mile Public Beach this Saturday for the Lola SUP Cup.

Organised by Jasmin Muratagic of the Keep Calm and Paddle On group, the event is named for his dog, Lola, who sadly passed away this year. Lola was a big part of Muratagic’s paddleboarding life, either riding his board or keeping him company on the beach before he hit the water.

It should therefore come as no surprise that a fundraiser named after her would be created to support the Cayman Animal Rescue Enthusiasts animal charity.

The original date for the SUP Cup was 24 Oct., but it had to be postponed for three weeks due to stormy weather. Now everyone is raring to go for the weekend.

“I think it’s going to be a great event,” Muratagic said. “We’ve got at least six or seven corporate teams signed up, with lots of kids as well. Hopefully we can raise a lot of money for CARE.”

The entry fee is $25 for children, $75 for adults and $750 for corporate teams of four people each. The fee covers the paddleboard rental and a T-shirt, as well as a drink and food ticket.

The day begins at noon with an ‘intro to paddleboarding’ for all ages, taught by the KCPO team riders.

From 1:30-2pm, it’s time for the kids’ races, and then the corporates take over at 2:30pm for an hour.

The last race on the roster is the individual adult challenge, which is scheduled to run from 4-4:30pm, followed by a raffle draw.

Finally, everyone moves to The Fishbowl across the street, located in Trafalgar Place, for the trophy presentations and after-party.

Organisers are quick to remind people that they do not have to participate in the SUP races to be part of the event. They can buy raffle tickets, attend the party, and meet some of the island doggies looking for forever homes.

Animal House will be set up with an adoption tent and has offered to donate one year of food to one lucky dog if they have a successful adoption application as a result of this event.

“One hundred percent of all the proceeds from the SUP Cup are going to benefit CARE,” Muratagic said, adding that he expected a good turnout.

About KCPO

Keep Calm and Paddle On has organised a number of fundraising initiatives over the years, with Muratagic and other volunteers covering large swaths of water in the process.

In 2014, he teamed up with Chad Guenter, a Canadian firefighter, to paddle more than 400 miles across the lakes of the Great White North.

They made their way across Lake Louise, Johnson Lake, Two Jack Lake, Spray Lakes, Vermillion Lake, Bow River, Lake Diefenbaker and the South Saskatchewan River to raise money for Cayman’s National Council of Voluntary Organisations.

In 2019, Muratagic and bartender Eoghan Ryan braved the 82-mile crossing between Little Cayman and Grand Cayman in the name of the Nadine Andreas Residential Foster Home.

Both had completed a 30-mile open-ocean journey the year before with Steve Pascoe, who would have joined them on this expedition, had he not already made plans to climb Mount Kilimanjaro.

KCPO was established to provide financial and moral support for various causes, as it will be again for the Lola SUP Cup.

About CARE

CARE was formed in 2008 when a group of committed and dedicated animal lovers realised that more could be done for neglected cats and dogs on the island.

Members of CARE are involved in door-to-door campaigning and community fundraisers, as well as educating the public on animal welfare and care.

The charity also offers a spay-and-neutering service.

| For more information about CARE, visit www.caymancare.ky. To register for the Lola SUP Cup, email [email protected]