CARE welcomes pets at Sir John A. Cumber

Owners, dogs, veterinarians and volunteers attended CARE’s first Operation Grassroots of 2017 last weekend at West Bay’s sports field by Sir John A. Cumber Primary School.

CARE is a local animal welfare organization using education on responsible pet ownership, animal welfare and animal behavior as a way to prevent ill treatment, cruelty and suffering to all domestic animals, and which also works to eliminate over-population of domestic animals with its community spay and neuter program.

The West Bay grass-roots program is targeted at assisting under-serviced communities to improve the lives of pets by offering preventive veterinary care and sterilization. It is funded from a donation last year of $29,000 from the 100 Women Who Care Cayman charity.

“It was great to finally get into West Bay, and we had an extremely busy afternoon meeting a whole menagerie of dog breeds,” said Lesley Agostinelli of CARE.

She said owners or caretakers of 27 dogs and one cat signed up for the program at the event. The animals received their first vaccine, deworming, other necessary treatments, a micrcohip and had a full health check, under the supervision of Dr. Brenda Bush of Island Veterinary Services, assisted by the veterinary clinic’s Joanna Laws and Jennie Boyers.

Ms. Agostinelli noted that many of the dogs had already come through the organization’s spay and neuter program, so it was very encouraging to see the animals’ owners or caretakers moving forward with further preventive healthcare.

Three of the dogs brought by the West Bay clinic were scheduled for spay and neuter surgery, while one dog that was suffering from a large ear hematoma was brought in for surgery and is now on the road to recovery.

At the clinic, four dogs tested positive for heartworm, so CARE will be assisting the owners to start them on a treatment course.

“We had two pregnant dogs, so we will be staying in touch with the owners once the puppies are born, but moms all got a good deworming, which is great for those unborn pups,” said Ms. Agostinelli.

“A huge shout-out to the volunteers who worked super hard keeping the lines of registration flowing – Joan, Rebekah, Sabrina, Monika and Mark, thank you for giving up your afternoon to care for the community and the animals. Without you all, it would not be possible,” she said.