50 years ago: Capt. Robert Ebanks passes

In the Jan. 18, 1966 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, West Bay correspondent Leila Yates wrote:

“Mr. and Mrs. William Ebanks (Bill) became the happy parents of a son on the 8th named Elvis McLurn, weighing 6 pounds.

“Gwenda Rivers, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Rivers, celebrated her 9th birthday with a party and received many lovely gifts.

“Mr. and Mrs. Wentworth Ebanks received the gift of a son on the 9th weighing 9 pounds 7 ounces.

“Mr. Roland Hydes arrived home on the 10th from the U.S. and left on the 15th for Jamaica to obtain a legal visa for admission to the U.S.A.

“Messrs. Creston Powery and Livingston Powery left on the 10th to join S.S. Steineger for National Bulk Carriers.

“Elder and Mrs. Holburne Conolly arrived on the 11th from Utilla Spanish Honduras where they were doing missionary work for the S.D.A. Church.

“Mr. Malachi Ebanks arrived on the 13th from New York where he resides. He is on a visit to relatives but when his four children are finished in school he intends to retire here. He is a U.S. citizen.” Thomas D. Ebanks son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas D. Ebanks of West Bay celebrated his 10th birthday on the 15th.

“Capt. Robert Ebanks of North West Point died at his residence on the 11th after being in failing health for 10 months. He was a hard working, trustworthy seaman all his life. He was 81 years of age. He is survived by one sister, Annie in Cuba, Capt. Allie O. Ebanks in Cayman, several grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Funeral service was held in the Church of God by Pastor Fossie Arch, with Pastor W.T. Bodden and Rev. R. Coke assisting. Interment was in the West Bay cemetery.

“Master Kervine Glidden son of Mr. and Mrs. Alstead Glidden had an emergency appendectomy on the 9th. We are glad to say he is back home and recuperating nicely.”

In the Jan. 25, 1967 edition, Ms. Yates wrote:

“Miss Tilda Bush and her brother, Tyrone, children of Mr. and Mrs. Edingston Bush from Miami, Florida, paid a short visit to relatives. They went to Jamaica to obtain their legal residence in the U.S. They were born here.

“Messrs. William (Billy) Powery and Barex Powery left on the 21st for jobs in the U.S. Barex has legal admission.

“We congratulate Mr. and Mrs. Sam Henning on the arrival of their first son in Miami on the 16th named Samuel Loraine Weighing 7 1/2 pounds.

“Mr. Evans Coe who lives in the U.S. paid a visit here. He has taken his sister Thelma, who had been living with relatives in Batabano and also cared for by kind neighbours, with him.

“Messrs. Darby Powery, Austin Ebanks, and Danley McLean left on the 17th to join the S.S. Emperor of National Bulk Carriers.

“Mr. and Mrs. George Hydes left for Miami on the 13th. Miss Alice Ebanks North West Point has gone to Michigan to work for a family. Leaving the same day was Mrs. Euldine Boncek for her home in Miami.

“Mr. James Williams arrived home on vacation from S.S. Prud Wood of National Bulk Carriers.

“Mr. Buel Welds of Illinois Glass Co. returned home on the 17th.

“Lisa McLaughlin celebrated her first birthday on the 17th. Lisa’s mummy is the Matron of our hospital and we congratulate Mr. and Ms. Stanton T. McLaughlin on their fine daughter.”