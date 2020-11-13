‘Thank you, RAIN CLOUD’ children’s book promotes gratitude

Writing a book of any ilk takes dedication and imagination, both of which local author Lauren Robinson clearly possesses in spades.

Her newly published work, ‘Thank you, RAIN CLOUD’, is a colourful and uplifting light read for children, with 100% of early sale proceeds being donated to the Acts of Random Kindness charity. Gelato & Co. in Camana Bay is hosting Robinson’s first book reading and signing on Sunday, starting at 9:30am, with a singalong, courtesy of Miss Izzy. There will also be a small cup of complimentary gelato with every book purchase.

‘Thank you, RAIN CLOUD’ is a feel-good book for the whole family, which teaches children to see silver linings and practise gratitude during the pandemic.

“2020 has been a challenging year, and I wanted to find a way to give back to our community,” said Robinson. “I recently came up with the idea to do an ‘act of random kindness’ for ARK, and I’ve decided to donate 100% of my book proceeds to ARK’s MER programme (Mentor. Educate. Reinforce.) because it’s closely aligned with the underlying message of my book, which promotes a sense of hope, unity, and resilience.”

Every book counts

Each time a book is purchased ($13), a student in need will receive a school snack and lunch through the programme.

“We are proud to support the local community in this difficult moment,” said Marcella Morelli, partner, Gelato & Co. “We invite anyone that wants to help, make new friends, and enjoy some gelato, to come to the event this Sunday.”

ARK partnered with the Cayman Learning Centre and George Town Primary School to dedicate specialised support to 12 students (Years 3-6). Before joining the MER programme, most children were not at a Year 1 reading level. Without this academic intervention (which is provided for an hour each day), there is little hope these students would progress or even graduate.

In addition to the gift of education, MER also provides a holistic approach, as it embraces the entire family, guaranteeing food at home and lunches at school, ensuring utilities are running and homes are safe or improved, and providing afterschool and weekend activities, with mentors, for these kids. MER’s goal is to break the cycle of poverty and improve the overall lives of these 12 children.

“ARK is delighted that our MER students will benefit from Lauren’s ‘act of random kindness’ with the sale of her beautiful and positive book,” said Tara Nielsen, ARK founder and director. “It’s terrific to see Gelato & Co and so many other local businesses embrace MER and the sale of ‘Thank you, RAIN CLOUD’. It’s the perfect Christmas gift, all while providing a hot lunch and snack for a MER student.”

Retailers

The book is available on Amazon in 13 countries and was recently made available for sale in Grand Cayman. One hundred percent of all proceeds (books sold on-island between October and December 2020) will be donated to ARK.

It can be purchased at Gelato & Co. during the event on Sunday, and also at Bedside Manor, Little Angels, NKY Flagship, Be Well Pharmacy, Cayman Yoga Club, National Gallery of the Cayman Islands, Books & Books Cayman, Book Nook, or direct from ARK at its office in Windward 3, Regatta Office Park.

Change can be challenging – especially for children. COVID-19 has turned the world completely upside down. Help little ones reframe their negative feelings and focus on the positive. With cute and cuddly animals and adorable doodles, ‘Thank you, RAIN CLOUD’ shows that bad things can have a bright side. After all, without the rain, there would be no rainbow.

