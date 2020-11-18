Children’s book supports school charity programme

Local author Lauren Robinson newly published work, ‘Thank you, RAIN CLOUD’, is a colourful and uplifting light read for children, with 100% of early sale proceeds being donated to the Acts of Random Kindness charity.

Robinson’s first book reading and signing was hosted, alongside ARK and children’s singer Miss Izzy, on 15 Nov. at Camana Bay.

1 of 4

Each time a book is purchased ($13), a student in need will receive a school snack and lunch through the programme.

The book is available on Bedside Manor, Little Angels, NKY Flagship, Be Well Pharmacy, Cayman Yoga Club, National Gallery of the Cayman Islands, Books & Books Cayman, Book Nook, or direct from ARK at its office in Windward 3, Regatta Office Park.