Women injured following fight at laundromat

A fight involving two women at a George Town laundromat Monday ended with both people taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the incident occurred shortly before 7:45pm at the premises on Kennedy Drive.

“It was reported that two women were at the location and were engaged in an argument that escalated into a physical altercation,” said a statement issued by the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

“Both women sustained injuries as a result of this incident and they were both transported to the [Cayman Islands Hospital] where they were treated for what is believed to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries and later released.”

The RCIPS is investigating the incident and police have not yet said whether any arrests have been made or if any charges have been filed.

Officers are now asking members of the public who might have witnessed the incident to contact them at the George Town Police Station on 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via Crime Stoppers based in Miami, Florida, at 800-8477(TIPS).