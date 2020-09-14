Animal charity hosts bingo night

If ‘legs eleven’, ‘two little ducks’ and ‘unlucky for some’ are terms familiar to you, it means you are officially fluent in bingo lingo.

Bingo nights are incredibly popular in the UK and have certainly made a dent in Cayman, if the packed house for Rock n’ Roll Bingo at Lone Star is anything to go by. So, on Wednesday night, the Cayman Animal Rescue Enthusiasts organisation, better known as CARE, will be hosting its own fundraising bingo event at Craft F&B Co.

It just happens to be fondue night at Craft on Wednesdays as well. What could be better than a combination of bingo and melted cheese?

The entrance fee for the game is $10, and then it is $5 per bingo card, or five cards for $20. There will be prizes up for grabs and people can participate in the raffle if they wish.

Fancy a beverage? Purveyor of fine wines and spirits, Jacques Scott, will be offering drink specials on the night with a portion of the sales going to the charity.

If you’re feeling particularly festive or are keen to get in some early practice for Halloween, you can dress up as your favourite animal. You won’t just be getting in the spirit of things – you could win a prize for best costume.

The bingo starts at 7pm and reservations are recommended.

CARE assists owners with their animals when they cannot afford vet bills and looks out for unwanted or stray animals. It also runs an important spay-and-neuter programme to help control the pet population on the island.

| To book your table, call 640-0004 or email [email protected]