Care to play Bingo Bells at Craft?

Have fun while raising money for animals

Grab your dauber and make your way to Craft Food & Beverage Co. on Wednesday for Bingo Bells – a Christmas-themed game to raise money for CARE animal charity.

Don’t know if you’ve heard, but bingo is not just for retirees; it’s fun for all ages!

There will be raffle prizes up for grabs and a prize for the best dressed participant (get yer Santa hat and battery-powered lights out of the closet).

Ask about drink specials featuring Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Caybrew products and wines from Cayman Distributors Group, which will donate a percentage of the proceeds to the charity.

This is always a very popular night (the last one sold out) so get your tickets early.

Event opens at 6:30pm with bingo starting at 7pm. Fee per person is $10 and reservations must be made in advance by calling Craft at 640-0004.