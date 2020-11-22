Two isolating travellers have been warned for intended prosecution after an alleged breach of quarantine protocols, according to Government Information Services on Sunday.

The alleged incident by the travellers, who have been quarantining at residence, was reported to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) and appropriate action has been taken, a GIS statement said.

The statement confirmed the offenders have “been warned for intended prosecution.”

An investigation is being conducted and a completed file will be sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution for a decision.

“Standard protocol is that the travellers, along with their household will be either moved to a Government facility or monitored under 24 hour security detail, at the traveller’s expense,” the statement added.

On Friday the total number of people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes as required by the medical officer of health, crossed the 1,000 mark, with 1,052 now in quarantine.

The nature of the incident was not revealed Sunday, however the statement said government’s Mobile Compliance Team, Public Health and Royal Cayman Islands Police Service visited the property on Thursday 19 Nov. to establish the facts of the incident.

“As the travellers in question have not yet completed their mandatory 14 day isolation period, out of an abundance of caution Public Health is completing contact tracing and any residents found to have been in close contact with the travellers in question will be contacted,” GIS stated.

It reminded the public and travellers that a breach of mandatory isolation could lead to a $10,000 fine and imprisonment for two years upon conviction.

Of the COVID-19 results reported on Friday, two travellers tested positive. They were both asymptomatic and remain in isolation, according to GIS.

As of Friday, Cayman had recorded 261 coronavirus cases.

Of those cases, 243 have fully recovered. Two have died due to COVID-19 complications.

There have been 50,820 tests carried out.