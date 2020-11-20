2 more travellers COVID-19 positive

Pair are asymptomatic and remain in isolation.

Medical Director of Health Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez has confirmed two travellers tested positive out of 295 COVID-19 results reported on Friday, according to Government Information Services.

The other 293 results were negative.

The two people, who are both asymptomatic, tested positive following routine screening and will remain in isolation, according to GIS.

Cayman has recorded 261 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 243 have fully recovered. Two people have died due to COVID-19 complications. There have been 50,820 tests carried out.

The total number of people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes as required by the medical officer of health, is 1,052, according to GIS.