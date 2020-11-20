A George Town woman charged with 18 offences, including a series of thefts, has been remanded into custody after being denied bail.

The 34-year-old woman appeared in court Friday on charges relating to thefts in George Town.

She also faced resisting arrest, assaulting police, disorderly conduct and common assault charges.

In addition, the woman faces seven counts of theft, two charges of causing fear or provocation of violence and two counts of carrying an offensive weapon.

The theft charges stem from incidents at businesses on Main Street on 5 Oct.; on North Church Street and Cardinall Avenue on 9 Oct.; on Shedden Road on 17 Oct.; and on Eastern Avenue on 1 Nov.

She was also charged in connection with an incident at a service station on Walkers Road on 3 Nov. and a restaurant on South Church Street on 10 Nov.

The woman was also charged with drug-related offences of possession and consumption of a controlled drug, and possession of drug utensils.

She appeared in court on some of the charges on Friday and was remanded in custody to reappear on 24 Nov. where she will answer the remaining charges.