Local firemen will don their equipment for a 5-kilometre trek through George Town on Monday to raise funds for the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre.

Fireman Tony Chisholm, who organised the event, said he wanted to create a unique way for his colleagues to give back to the community while highlighting the lifesaving role they play.

The walk starts at the Government Administration Building on Elgin Avenue at 8:30am and will end at The Strand on West Bay Road.

So far, Chisholm said the firemen have raised $2,000.

The money was originally intended for a kids Christmas party, he said, but COVID changed those plans, adding, “we had to choose a charity pretty quick. So I chose the Crisis Centre.”

Chisholm said there are two ways to get involved in the initiative – be a corporate sponsor or give individually on the day of the event as firemen will be canvassing along the way as they walk the 5K.

“As most people are aware, it’s a quite demanding the job we do. So there is a level of fitness anyway. The protective gear is not meant to be worn for a long period of time,” he said, explaining that modifications had to be made.

“We won’t be wearing our jackets, so there’ll be boots, pants and BA [breathing apparatus] sets and that’s still going to be quite taxing, especially as the day gets a little warmer.”

He said Monday there be five firemen in protective gear and breathing apparatus leading the walk from the Government Administration Building through downtown and then on to West Bay Road, before ending at The Strand.

“If the governor is nice to us and wants us to come visit him, we’ll walk that extra 400 or 500 yards down the street,” Chisholm quipped.

He said for the last three years the Cayman Islands Fire Service has been trying to arrange a team to do the Cayman Islands marathon, but firefighters were concerned about completing the last two relay legs of that marathon in the Cayman sun.

“What a lot of people don’t know about protective fire equipment is that it keeps the heat out, but it also keeps the heat in,” he said as he described how hard Monday’s trek will be.

He urged residents to give generously.

Chisholm apologised in advance for any traffic delays caused by the firemen during their fundraising efforts. He said they will also be happy to take photos with children and fire trucks will be on the road.

To get involved, call Tony Chisholm at 322-5339.