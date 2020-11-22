Poll: Are the beaches any cleaner without tourists?

Garbage, especially plastics, has long been a problem on the beaches of Cayman. Prior to the closure of the borders in April, tourists visiting the white sands and crystal-clear waters were often blamed for most of the litter on the beach.
Yet the absence of tourism over the past eight months has failed to alleviate the problem.
A busy storm season has brought with it an influx of plastic debris from neighbouring island countries. Vials of blood and a syringe were recently found washed ashore on beaches throughout Grand Cayman, their origins still unknown.
