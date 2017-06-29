The beginning of July provides many reasons for Cayman to celebrate, and as the July 3 Constitution Day public holiday is the last one until Remembrance Day on Nov. 13, residents should take full advantage of a Monday off work.

Constitution Day marks the coming into effect of Cayman’s first written Constitution in 1959, and shares the week with national celebrations in two other countries. July 1 is Canada Day, celebrating the day in 1867 that Canada signed the Constitution Act (formerly known as the British North America Act), and became a new federation.

July 4 is, of course, U.S. Independence Day, remembering the day in 1776 that the 13 American colonies claimed their independence from Britain and the final wording of the Declaration of Independence was approved.

Many hotels and restaurants in Cayman are hosting holiday weekend events, and here are a few of the favorites.

Hemingways and Canada Club of Cayman

In partnership with the newly formed Canada Club of Cayman, Hemingways Restaurant, Beach & Pool Bar is celebrating Canada Day with an all-day event at their beachside location on Saturday. The fun runs from 11 a.m. to midnight with a firework display taking place at 8:30 p.m.

The event is free and family friendly, and attendees can expect beach and poolside fun as well as a DJ playing Canadian tunes throughout the day. Hemingways will be offering Canadian fare alongside their revamped Asian-fusion menu and a selection of Canadian beer, including Moosehead Canadian lager, will also be available.

Robert Mack, cofounder of the newly formed Canada Club of Cayman, along with his wife, Lisa, is excited to join forces with Hemingways. “With so many Canadians living in Cayman we thought it would be a great idea to have one big open party to commemorate Canada’s 150th birthday. Our intention is to have a series of networking and social events aimed at Canadians, but Hemingways is the perfect venue for our inaugural event and we are delighted to have the opportunity to partner with such a great venue.”

For more information, visit the Hemingways Restaurant and Canada Club of Cayman’s Facebook pages, or call the restaurant at 746-1234. The event is open to everyone, not just the island’s Canuck population!

The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman

The Ritz-Carlton has a variety of events over the July long weekend, kicking off with a Red, White and Blue Bonfire and American BBQ on Sunday between 6:30 and 9 p.m. Seven Mile Beach will be the venue for the BBQ, which also features games, entertainment, a fire dancer, s’mores, beverages and live music from Red, White and Blues. The event costs $90 per person, or $45 for children aged five – 12, and reservations are a must.

Also on Sunday, an exclusive four-course CayFilm dinner will be hosted by Chef Eric Ripert at Blue, with wine pairing, between 7 and 10 p.m. The experience costs $325 per person.

While not strictly related to the national celebrations, but still taking advantage of the holiday weekend, an exotic Bombay Brasserie will take place on Seven Mile Beach on Monday with a buffet menu from 7–9 p.m. Cost is $55 for adults and $30 for children 11 and under.

On Tuesday, U.S. Independence Day itself, there with be a hot dog and corn dog station at BarJack from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., costing $10. At 4:30 p.m. The Ritz-Carlton’s 6th Annual Pie Eating Competition takes place on the beach, with 2-pound homemade cherry pies taking center stage, created by executive pastry chef Melissa Logan. No hands are allowed in the consumption of the pies which makes for some entertaining participation and viewing!

Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa

The Kimpton is combining celebrations of Cayman, Canada and the U.S. in its first annual county fair. On Monday, from 5–10 p.m. there will be cocktails, music, games and a BBQ. Two bands of adult tickets are available, with silver bands costing $65 (inclusive of service charge) for all food stations, live entertainment and family fun games. Gold band tickets cost $98 (inclusive of service charge) for all food stations, themed bars, live entertainment and family fun games. Children’s tickets cost $20 for children under 5, and $35 for children under 12. Tickets can be purchased on eztix.com and more details can be found on seafireresortandspa.com.

Camana Bay

Camana Bay is celebrating Cayman’s Constitution Day on Monday with its Lights by the Bay event. Complete details were not yet confirmed at press time but the evening will include a fantastic firework display over their harbor as well as carnival-themed food and games suitable for all ages. The festivities take place from 5–8 p.m.

Westin Grand Cayman

Why not take a stroll around the newly renovated Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa before heading to its Beach BBQ & Bonfire which takes place from 6–9 p.m. on Tuesday? The event will feature an American BBQ-style cookout with traditional American dishes including potato salad, cornbread, hot dogs, hamburgers, mac ‘n’ cheese, peach cobbler, s’mores and blueberry pie.

Party favors, games, face painting and fireworks will also feature, as well as a patriotic specialty drink. The dinner costs $42 for adults, $14 for children aged 12 and under plus 16 percent gratuity. The weekend also features other events such as sandcastle competitions and games. Check wgccalendar.com for information on days and times of each event.

Craft Food & Beverage Co.

Craft has a trifecta of offerings over the long weekend. On Constitution Day they will feature a local menu using fresh local ingredients. Expect features such as Cayman style mahi-mahi, marinated conch and oxtail as well as local rum and beer features.

Canada Day at Craft offers Canadian craft beers on special and a menu filled with a delightful selection of poutines. There will also be “Craft Dinner” (mac and cheese) and tomato and grilled cheese sandwich lunch specials.

For U.S. Independence Day, the bar and restaurant will offer specials on American brand craft beers and bourbon cocktails, and will also feature an all-American ribeye steak dinner.