What palate doesn’t enjoy the juicy, honey-sweet, dripping, exotic, flavor of a mango? Its subtle blend of peach, pineapple and apricot flavors create more finger licking moments than a bucket of KFC. No wonder everyone sits by the calendar just waiting for this fruit to ripen on the tree.

It is now the season for the “king of fruits,” so time to indulge while the sun shines. The mango is not high in calories and it is an excellent source of beta carotene, vitamin A and potassium.

One of the best ways to get into the spirit of mango season is to join in the Mango Mania celebration this Saturday – the first annual mango fair at the QEII Botanic Park. Scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., this fair is perfect for anyone mad for mangoes.

There will be a huge mango tree sale with over 25 varieties to choose from, as well as local mango products, live music, a BBQ, local drinks, activities for the kids, and the unmatched joy of simply being at one with nature.

The main event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the BBQ and tree sale extending to after 2 p.m.

You know what goes really well with mangoes? Music! There will be live music will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Besides being enjoyed in their natural oozy form, mangoes can be put in a salad, curry or frozen in cubes. If you like Chinese sweet-and-sour on rice or noodles you can replace the usual pineapples with chunks of mango.

They say there are only three places to eat a mango: in the sea, in your dreams or in a tub. Now the Botanic Park gives you a fourth option – the Mango Mania festival. Get your tango on with the mango, this Saturday at Mango Mania.

Event admission is free and will take place outside the Visitor Centre. Discounted entry into the gardens will be available all day at just $5 for adults, and free for kids under 12 and seniors over 60. For more information, please email

[email protected] or [email protected]