Celebrating Canada Day

At times like these, when Canadians living in Cayman can’t easily visit their loved ones, it’s nice to know they can still have a taste of home and celebrate Canada Day.

On Thursday, 1 July, quite a few local venues will be offering Canadian dishes, beer and other delights from the Great White North.

Here are some options to consider, so you’re not just sitting at home in your moose antlers.

The Bird

11am-close

Head to The Bird to start the party early. Sup upon Montreal smoked meat, dill-pickled wings, Timbits, and additional favourites. To keep up everyone’s spirit, the bar will also be showing clips and cameos from famous Canucks.

Craft Food & Beverage Co.

11:30am-close

Craft is running drink specials all day, along with classic Canadian dishes. PEI mussels, Swiss Chalet chicken, Nanaimo bars… it’s all available, and more. Wash it down with a classic Caesar, Labatt Blue, Molson Canadian or Alexander Keith’s.

Macabuca

3pm-late

Macabuca by the sea will be holding its 5th Annual Caesar Competition for charity, with specials on Caesars, Canadian Club and Moosehead Beer. Expect poutine and perogies on the menu, matched by beautiful sunsets.