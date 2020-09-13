Nine staff members of Maples Group volunteered as business mentors to 11 high school students in the recently concluded 2019/2020 Junior Achievement programme.

During the 18-week programme, the students formed small businesses to create and produce their own products with the assistance of corporate volunteers who act as business mentors and advisors.

Each student-run company elects a president and vice president and forms a board of directors to help make real-life strategic business decisions for their company.

Eco, one of the companies formed under the guidance of Maples Group volunteers, collected two awards at the 2019/2020 Junior Achievement virtual awards ceremony.

Eco was formed by Jonela McLean, Bryce Campbell, Shania Amador, Isabel Samuels, Jacqueline Jackson, Antwon Tulloch, Deniel Watson, Johanna Dixon, Monecia Tatum, Tadeu Gollnick and Sahil Jyoti. The students came from various schools including Cayman Academy, Clifton Hunter High School, John Gray High School, UCCI and St. Ignatius Catholic School.

With sustainability and recycling as their ethos, Eco developed handmade holiday bows using old magazines and bottle top coasters that were paired with handmade newspaper bags with each sale. Their products were sold at various venues, including the annual Agriculture Show and the Cayman National Cultural Foundation’s Red Sky at Night.

Eco received both the President of the Year (Monecia Tatum) and the Leadership Award (Monecia Tatum).

“We are proud to have once again supported the Junior Achievement programme and to work with local high school students to provide a fun but practical opportunity to learn the basic concepts of running a small business,” said Ashley Watler from the Maples Group and an advisor for Eco. “The Maples Group would like to congratulate all Junior Achievement participants in this year’s programme and commend Eco on their successful venture.”