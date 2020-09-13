DCI appoints head of business services and licensing

Jessica Pawlik is the new head of business services and licensing in the Department of Commerce and Investment.

Pawlik will be responsible for managing and guiding the operations of the trade and business licensing, special economic zone, tobacco permits, cinema and liquor licence sections of the department.

In addition to assisting the department’s director with all aspects of budgeting and strategic planning, she will also be involved in the development and monitoring of its online platforms for all licence types.

Pawlik’s career as a civil servant with the Cayman Islands government includes 12 years with the Department of Tourism where worked as marketing assistant, product development officer for licensing and inspections, as well as manager of tourism product development.