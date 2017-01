Iguana United faced off with the Star Strikers in the Futsal League Championship on Jan. 11 at the Little Cayman airstrip.

The final score of the match was Star Strikers 2, Iguanas United 1, with the two goals for Star Strikers scored by Carlos Castillo, and one own goal for Iguanas United scored by Star Strikers’ Alric Gayle.

Next up in social sports, basketball starts on Feb. 19. The football league play starts up again in April.