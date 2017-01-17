Three Olympians taught performance-boosting techniques to Seven Mile Swimmers this month during a team-building session. Cayman siblings Lara and Geoffrey Butler also talked about their experience at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Brazil, and the necessary training to get there, and gave the young swimmers a technique session on dives and strokes.

“I really enjoyed the workshop and opportunity to give back to kids who were just as passionate about swimming as I am,” said Lara Butler.

Darren Mew, Seven Mile Swimmers head coach, two-time Olympic finalist and former world No. 2, and holder of the fourth fastest 100m breaststroke, coaches the students on a daily basis.

The training was followed by a question-and-answer session, along with photos.

To learn more about Seven Mile Swimmers, visit www.sevenmileswimmers.com.