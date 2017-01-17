Junior golfers teed up for a double-header with the third round of the National Team Qualifiers on Jan. 14 and the third round of the Digicel Junior Golf Series on Jan. 15.

High winds posed challenges for some of the golfers in this qualifying tournament, shaking up the field after the first two rounds, a press release states.

In the boys 14-15 age group, Aaron Jarvis shot 75 from the blue tees, maintaining a solid lead over second-place Derek Peene.

In the boys 11-13 age group, Justin Hastings holds a considerable lead with 230 over the three rounds. Justin is followed by Todd Purton, James Bould, Andy Hastings and Tom Dickens.

In the girls division, Holly McLean continues to hold her lead over Lauren Needham after the three rounds.

The final round of the National Team Qualifiers, presented by RSM, will take place on Feb. 5 at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman. In order to determine the individual qualifiers for the team that will represent the Cayman Islands at the Caribbean Championships, the top three of four scores will be accumulated for each golfer.

Golfers faced high winds again on Jan. 15 for the third round of the Digicel Junior Golf Series. Despite the challenging conditions, 21 juniors turned out for the event. The senior boys played the tournament from the white tees on a net basis, with handicaps subtracted from their gross scores. Aaron Jarvis took first place with 70. Derek Peene and Justin Hastings tied for second with a 72. The award going to Derek based on a count-back.

James Bould shot a personal best 76 to take first place in the junior boys flight. Andy Hastings was second with 82, followed by Todd Purton and Tom Dickens. These boys played 18 holes from the red tees and scores were not handicap adjusted, the press release states.

The girls 18-hole group was led by Holly McLean who shot 88. Holly was followed by Lauren Needham and Tabitha Hawkins.

The most competitive field was the boys 9-hole division with 8 players. Danny Lyne earned first place with 37, followed by Luke Dodson and Zachary Garnett. In the girls 9-hole category, Lily Marsh placed first.

The fourth of six tournaments in the Digicel series will be played at North Sound Golf Club on Feb. 19.

For full tournament results and more details about CIGA junior and senior events go to www.ciga.ky.