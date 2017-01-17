Facing brisk northwesterly winds and threatening skies, the young stars in the 2016/2017 CUC Primary Football League and Girls Primary Football League left it all on the field as they competed for a top-four spot in the respective divisions and a place in the semifinals.

PFL Under-9 Consolation Cup

NorthEast Schools secured the number one seed and a place in the semis with a 3-0 win over George Town Primary. Although on the losing end, George Town Primary secured the fourth seed and will face NorthEast Schools in a rematch in the semifinals.

Savannah Primary drew 0-0 with Bodden Town Primary and secured the third seed and a place in the semifinals against number two seed Prospect Primary. Prospect Primary was idle this past Saturday.

PFL Under-9 Champions Cup

Top seed and defending Under-9 league champions Cayman Prep ‘A’ defeated Cayman International School 1-0 and will play fourth seed Sir John A. Cumber Primary in the semifinals. Sir John A. Cumber defeated South Sound Schools 2-1 to secure the fourth seed.

Although losing to Cayman Prep ‘A’, Cayman International School secured the number two seed and will face St. Ignatius Prep, who defeated Triple C 4-0 in the semis. In the other game in the division, Cayman Prep ‘B’ drew 1-1 with Red Bay Primary.

GPFL Consolation Cup

With only three schools participating in this division, there were no semifinals played this past Saturday. Prospect Primary ‘GA’ will meet George Town Primary in the final on Saturday, Jan. 28.

GPFL Champions Cup

Defending girls champions Cayman International School secured the number one seed with a 3-0 victory over Sir John A. Cumber Primary ‘B’. Cayman International School will face either Savannah Primary or St. Ignatius Prep in the semis. A rescheduled game between St. Ignatius Prep and Prospect Primary ‘GB’ will determine whether Savannah Primary or St. Ignatius Prep finishes fourth.

In Saturday’s games, Savannah Primary defeated Prospect Primary ‘GB’ 7-0 and St. Ignatius Prep lost to Triple C 0-3. With the win, Triple C secured the second seed and will face third seed Sir John A. Cumber Primary ‘A’ in the semifinals. Sir John A. Cumber Primary ‘A’ secured the third seed and a spot in the semis with a 1-0 victory over Cayman Prep.

PFL Under 11 Consolation Cup

Bodden Town Primary secured the number one seed with a 2-0 win over Prospect Primary ‘B’ and will play fourth seed Truth For Youth, who defeated South Sound Schools 3-0.

George Town Primary beat Red Bay Primary 1-0 and will face Red Bay Primary in a rematch in the semis as the second and third seeds, respectively.

PFL Under 11 Champions Cup

2015/2016 Under 11 runners-up Cayman Prep defeated Savannah Primary 2-1 to secure the number one seed and will play the fourth seed St. Ignatius Prep, who beat NorthEast Schools 2-1.

Second seed Cayman International School enjoyed a 2-1 victory over Prospect Primary ‘A’ and will again play Prospect Primary ‘A’ in the semis to determine which school advances to the final.

Sir John A. Cumber Primary lost the chance to play in the semis as they were beaten 3-2 by Triple C School.

Organizers thanked the young officials Matthew Rich, Jonathan Holness, Albertini Holness, Alexia Bromfield, Kandre Amerally and Oladapo Bailey, along with youth referee coordinators Dwayne Ebanks and Chastine Rankine for officiating all the fourth-round action. Organizers also thanked Andrew Holness and Shirley Amerally for their assistance with the day’s activities.

Semifinal preview

The PFL and GPFL semifinals take place Saturday, Jan. 21.

9 a.m.: PFL Under-9 Consolation Cup semis. NorthEast Schools vs. George Town Primary and Prospect Primary vs. Savannah Primary.

10:15 a.m.: PFL Under-9 Champions Cup semis. Cayman Prep ‘A’ vs. Sir John A. Cumber Primary and Cayman International School vs. St. Ignatius Prep.

11:30 a.m.: GPFL Champions Cup semis. Cayman International School vs. Savannah Primary or St. Ignatius Prep (to be decided) and Triple C vs. Sir John A. Cumber Primary ‘A’.

12:25 p.m.: PFL Under-11 Consolation Cup semis. Bodden Town Primary vs. Truth For Youth and George Town Primary vs. Red Bay Primary.

2 p.m.: PFL Under-11 Champions Cup semis. Cayman Prep vs. St. Ignatius Prep and Cayman International School vs. Prospect Primary ‘A’.